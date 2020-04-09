Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Yosemite National Park, located in central California makes a mediocre photographer look good. The photo opps made me regret not having had the time to stay longer, however I did manage four 12 hour days. My arrival coincided with Spring, a time when the melting snow has all of the park’s waterfalls display their full force - torrents of water cascade downward and over the rocks below.

Vernal Falls is 96 meters tall and the most powerful of all the falls in Yosemite. It is the only falls that can not be seen from a road and requires a 4.8 kilometres round trip walk along the Mist Trail that’s mostly up hill, however worth every step.