While photographing at Yosemite I was attracted to the reflections in the Merced River. The weather conditions were not what I had anticipated as there was no snow and just a little ice. Instead of focusing on the grand landscape I opted for smaller more interesting and intimate scenes. Here, El Capitan is reflected in the icy water along with the trees on the bank of the river. This image is flipped vertically for a more abstract point of view.