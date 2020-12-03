Yosemite, California, USA by Douglas Parks

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I love to travel to Yosemite National Park after a snow storm. In this case the valley floor was dusted with snow and ice. The snow and ice clung to the trees along the Merced River in the park. And the river slows during this period of time. While there was no wind, I still decided to shoot at a fairly high shutter speed because I love to have some texture in my water and not just a mirror of the scene. The scene presented itself as a monochrome palette but just the hints of color from the end of fall and the peach in the granite walls seemed to bring the scene more to life. As the day was overcast the light was soft and pleasing to my eye with minimal shadows allowing me to get the detail in the trunks of the cottonwood trees.