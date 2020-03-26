Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada by Scott Aspinall

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There are some truly amazing spots in the Canadian Rockies during winter, but I enjoy none of them more than this frozen waterfall. This past January was my second trip to the Canadian Rockies during the winter months. In 2019, I was there near the end of January and managed to get out to this waterfall on three separate occasions, looking to make a memorable photograph. With each visit, I improved on the composition but, with much warmer weather than we had this year, the cave never completely froze over and I was unable to safely get to my tripod into a spot where I had access to the perfect view.

Fast forward to this past January. I had hopes that this time around, things would be frozen over. As the trip dates drew closer, I checked the weather almost non-stop, hoping for frigid temperatures. I lucked out with some really cold weather the week before my trip that froze the entire cave, and I was able to get to the spot where this photograph was possible.