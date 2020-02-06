Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have always wished to photograph and explore the island of Ynys Llanddwyn, however the few times that I have ventured to North Wales has always ended with the high tide making it impossible to access the island. During one of my more recent trips to Anglesey I was fortunate enough to catch the low tide with my partner and we had access to the island.

After admiring the low tide at a near still tranquility we came across the iconic lighthouse of the island, and while we had a clear moment to ourselves I captured the lighthouse in its solemn glory.