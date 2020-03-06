Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Our boat was anchored overnight in Yes Bay within Alaska's Tongass National Forest. When I stepped out on deck that morning I was greeted with a magical sight...a Kaleidoscope of abstract shapes and colors along the shoreline. At first I couldn't figure it out, but soon realized that the tide put the glassy water at a perfect bisecting point reflecting the rocks and logs in an otherworldly way. Fortunately, I had the perfect lens attached to my camera at the moment: an image-stabilized telephoto. After only a few frames the wind picked up and the magical sight disappeared.