All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image on my last day of camping in Yellowstone National Park back in 2015. I had left my campsite before sunrise and drove towards the north entrance from the tower falls area. As the sun was starting to rise I caught a glimpse of the Yellowstone river with mist and thermal activity. I quickly pulled over and grabbed my gear. I found this composition with the root in the foreground. I took only three images as the sun started to illuminate the landscape. I packed up my gear and continued on my way.