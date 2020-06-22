User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Yellowstone National Park, USA by Frederick Doerfler

Yellowstone National Park, USA by Frederick Doerfler
Picture Story

My image was taken just before sunrise from the Fishing Bridge in eastern part of Yellowstone National Park. It was a beautiful cool morning that day. I was with on a 3 hour photography tour with a group of other photographers that I had reserved only a few days before. This was the first time I joined a group of photographers and this was my first trip to Yellowstone. All of us were on the Fishing Bridge as it is called. We had time to take many shots of the sunrise reflections.

