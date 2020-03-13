Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Traveling through the Eastern Sierra Mountains of California is always a beautiful experience, and it is much more so during Fall when the leaves are changing color. I spent a week traveling between Mono Lake and Lone Pine, exploring well known and lesser known locations to photograph the fall color. In this particular image, it was afternoon and I had followed a small side road off of the main highway to a small lake. When I came across this scene and saw the reflection, I knew that the shot was about the reflection of the beautiful tree hanging over the water.