User Icon
You are at:»»»Yazwinski’s Field, Deerfield, MA, USA by Bernard Kubiak
Misty Landscape Assignment

Yazwinski’s Field, Deerfield, MA, USA by Bernard Kubiak

By on 0 Comments

Yazwinski’s Field, Deerfield, MA, USA by Bernard Kubiak
Views: 795

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was working on a project along the Deerfield River and decided to go in well before the workday started to check on bank stabilization. It was a cool fall day and a couple of weeks before the corn would have been standing tall enough to hide the view. I always carry a camera with me, so as the light warmed slightly and this scene emerged from the fog, I rushed to the car to retrieve it and made the image.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®