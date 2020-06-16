All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was working on a project along the Deerfield River and decided to go in well before the workday started to check on bank stabilization. It was a cool fall day and a couple of weeks before the corn would have been standing tall enough to hide the view. I always carry a camera with me, so as the light warmed slightly and this scene emerged from the fog, I rushed to the car to retrieve it and made the image.