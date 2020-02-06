Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My dog and I were exploring the Oregon Coast in late summer of 2017 while some of the worst forest fires on record devastated Oregon, choking the skies with thick smoke. On the day we visited Yaquina head, gentle off shore winds were blowing smoke out to sea as late afternoon fog began to roll inland. The combination of fog and smoke created a hazy filter as the sun peaked in and out of the haze, creating an orange effect that glowed on the relatively calm sea.