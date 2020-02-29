Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on the beach below the Yaquina Head looking for a good composition to capture the lighthouse. The tide was out and there were pools of water on the beach. I searched for one where I could capture the whole reflection. I had to shoot from very low sitting on the ground with my tripod legs spread out so the camera was almost sitting on the ground. I used my histogram to capture a dark, mid, and light exposure since I could not capture the dynamic range in one exposure.