The Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport Oregon sits at the mouth of the Yaquina River and was built in 1873. On this evening in July we had a beautiful although a bit windy evening and the grasses in the foreground were in motion but I loved how they added to the feel of summer in this image. I chose to use a wide angle lens and get low to showcase the grasses surrounding the lighthouse and I enjoyed the shapes of the various flowers/pods. It created more interest in the foreground. I had to use a faster shutter speed to get less motion in the foreground because of the windy conditions.

Because you can drive right to this lighthouse there were a lot of people there enjoying the view and watching for whales. While I was able to capture images without people in them, I chose to use this one because I felt it told the story of summer and visiting the coastal towns and lighthouses. I could hear the many sea lions calling from the rocks below in the natural area that you can reach from a steep stair case that leads you to the tide pools below. Perfect summer evening on the Oregon Coast and I certainly recommend a visit in the summer.