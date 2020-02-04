Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Yaquina Head was the last stop on my brief run along the Oregon Coast, and only my second chance to shoot one of Oregon's many beautiful and enduring lighthouses. As I set to up catch the falling sun to backlight the tower, a huge black cloud swept into the scene threatening to swallow up the light. I stepped back from my original spot to lower ground, also backlit by the sun. This new perspective allowed me to align the sun horizontally with the lamp of the crown. Darkness and some rain moved in just a few minutes later.