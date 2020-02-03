Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Visiting the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, I was struck by the interior spiral staircase that would be ascended by the keepers several times a day to check the lamp and clean the glass. Such dedication led me to take this unusual perspective on the interior of the lighthouse. I took this hand held so that I did not disrupt the flow of visitors and obviously had to bide my time to avoid people climbing the stairs.