The Yala National Park, Sri Lanka is a spectacular tropical forest spread across in the south of the country with high diversity in birds, mammals and reptiles. This sunset view in the picture was captured after a long day safari at the park which went without a leopard sighting as it kept raining intermittently. However it totally reanimated the experience of the vast forest and its magnificent surroundings. Moreover, the tree in the picture has been drowned since the 2004 Tsunami floods but still stands tall creating an enticing view every sunset.