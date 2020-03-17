Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One fall morning on my way home from town (Prosser) I stopped to see the fall colours on the Yakima River. It was the peak for fall foliage at that time in the middle of October. It was pretty foggy so I drove down the road to see if the fog would lessen. It actually got worse so I headed back to the first place I had stopped to view the fall colours and I noticed the fog was beginning to lift. I waited until the water was very still and the fog was almost gone and snapped a group of photographs hoping one would turn out pretty good. This photograph was the best of the bunch.