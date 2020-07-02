Yaki Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA by Craig Bill

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Grand Canyon is just one of the most photogenic places on the planet! It is never a waste to spend time watching and photographing the passing light as it plays like music off of this profound landscape. On the southern points of the Grand Canyon, you find a much larger spread of erosion to view - whereas the north side like Toroweap is narrow and deep. Here in the south rim, colors are bounced around and spread from reds and oranges to blues and violets. Its like a geological prism!

I decided on this spot the day before and got my equipment ready. I arrived early on the shuttle on a cold October morning. I am very grateful for hand warmers and beanie hats! I patiently waited as the Sun to break the horizon and warmly light the various ledges and cliffs. All the blues and violets were now at their best in the shaded areas. I was ready. I began remote tripping the shutter and capturing the small changes in the light as it became brighter and brighter. The wind on my favorite Yaki Point was kicking up again - as always - making it difficult from time to time to keep the camera perfectly still. But it was a beautiful time to spend the morning.