All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Autumn in the New England States in the northeast of the USA and in Canada is certainly a highlight for landscape and nature photographers. Especially when it is unusually dry and warm in the fall, there is a fantastic fall coloring of the deciduous trees, a phenomenon also known as Indian Summer. In the rural countryside near Woodstock in Vermont, we found, next to farm buildings and nestled in green meadows and fantastically autumnally colored trees, these old, weather-colored wooden barns with a typical cupola on the roof of the main barn.