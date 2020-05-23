All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Because we couldn't make it to the Netherlands to see the tulips we thought going to Woodshoe Tulip farm would be the closest thing to the experience. Located in Oregon, the farm has around a couple of million tulips of various colors and shapes,the festival usually runs from March 23rd - May 5th, but please check their website before deciding you want to visit.

This photo was taken after sunrise time, which at the time was around 6am. We were up and on the road by 5am so we had time to get there and check out the best way to blend the sunrise color sky and the tulips in the same picture. April in Oregon is very cold and even if I’m used to cold springs, it’s always good to remember to dress accordingly; gloves,a hat and a good wind jacket would be best to have if you want to focus on taking pictures, instead of thinking how cold it is. Even at 6am people will be around so be aware that you’ll have to either maneuver around them or include them in your photos.

There weren’t a lot of clouds in the sky but still the sun gave some really nice shades of yellow and the fogg that hugged the horizont helped with the tone of the photo. After the sunrise colors have faded, don’t rush to the car, there are always air balloons,2-3 of them, taking flight and you can include them in your photo to create a nice scene with the tulips. Because of the moving object, the air balloon, I had to move fast to get the right angle that I wanted, so I presumed their flight direction and imagined how it’ll look and I started taking pictures.

Visiting Woodshoe farm was a great first time experience and I can’t wait to visit again.