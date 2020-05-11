User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Woodburn, Oregon, USA by Jyoti Suravarjula

Woodburn, Oregon, USA by Jyoti Suravarjula
I had borrowed a 70-200 lens for the first time and was trying to isolate the flowers. This flower with texture on it's petals stood out to me. So I shot a pic with all the flowers around out of focus but within my frame... framing my subject flower. I liked the way it stood out. Reminded me of the phrase.... ' First amongst the equals. '. This was on of the many I shot at Woodenshoe Farm in Woodburn, Oregon. but this remains a favorite.

