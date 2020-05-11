Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had borrowed a 70-200 lens for the first time and was trying to isolate the flowers. This flower with texture on it's petals stood out to me. So I shot a pic with all the flowers around out of focus but within my frame... framing my subject flower. I liked the way it stood out. Reminded me of the phrase.... ' First amongst the equals. '. This was on of the many I shot at Woodenshoe Farm in Woodburn, Oregon. but this remains a favorite.