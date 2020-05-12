Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Every year the tulip farms rotate their crops and some years the positioning lends itself to great landscapes and other years not so much. This image was taken a few years ago when the tulip fields were positioned so that the prime locations were facing East towards the sunrise and Mt Hood in the distance. The fields are about an hour away from my home and do to a swell in popularity can get slightly crowded.

I left my home over 2 hours before sunrise and made my way to the fields. I knew exactly where the mountain was positioned and where the sun would rise so when I arrived I began searching for the most amount of flowers to include in my composition along with the sun and mountain. One nice feature of this particular farm is that they oftentimes put old farm machinery in the fields for the photographers and sightseers. In this image I was able to include an old John Deere tractor that had been slightly restored and painted pink.

I shot numerous frames as the sun began to lighten the horizon waiting for the sun to show itself. When it did, I knew that I wanted to capture a sunburst to go with the flowers so I stopped down my aperture to create that sun star and took a series of frames as the sun rose. This is the one that I settled on as my best capture from this amazing morning.