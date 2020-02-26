Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Wood Islands lighthouse is at the Prince Edward Island ferry terminal, arriving at early evening, the soft warm evening light gave a glow to the lighthouse providing an image not possible during the daylight hours. Luckily, the light was sufficient to allow a fast shutter speed as standing on the ferry deck, there was no time or opportunity to use a tripod. Spring to early summer is a fine time to visit the area and to photograph a very picturesque region of Canada.