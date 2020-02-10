Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The south coast of NSW is a contrast of nature and human impact. Long beaches are set to a backdrop of heavy industry, in particular the steel works located south of my home town.

The steel works provides a great opportunity for night photography, and I had headed down the local beach to do some long exposure photography. As I was setting up, I noticed the way the headlights from the parked cars below the lighthouse were creating an interesting play of light on the sea mist.

I quickly composed the shot and managed to get 2 or 3 taken before the vehicle lights were either turned off or they drove away.

City beach, Wollongong, where this was taken is easily accessible, roughly an hour and half south of Sydney, Australia.