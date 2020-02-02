Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had attempted this image several times over the years I was living in Wollongong. The image was taken at sunset in 2015 at Wollongong Beach, New South Wales, Australia. The intent was to capture the setting sun lighting the western side of the lighthouse. A slow exposure was used in order to show the tranquility of the beach and water following a full day of use by swimmers and surfers.