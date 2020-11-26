User Icon
Wistman's Wood, Dartmoor, Devon, England by Chester Wallace
Autumn Visions

Wistman’s Wood, Dartmoor, Devon, England by Chester Wallace

Wistman’s Wood, Dartmoor, Devon, England by Chester Wallace
Picture Story

I had heard about some amazing ancient woods high up on Devon's Dartmoor - they are up to 500 years old and their predominant feature are the old, contorted oak trees. Their altitude at nearly 400 metres and very damp conditions results in the trees being covered with mosses, lichens and ferns.

I had been delayed in my journey to this destination (I stopped to take shots in another location) and by the time I reached it the forecast heavy rain was approaching rapidly. By the time I had set up my camera and tripod the rain started and quickly became torrential. I managed to get just three shots before I had to abandon my task, pack up and walk the 1.5 miles into the wind and rain back to my car. The shot I've submitted doesn't show the rain but I hope it captures the magic of these beautiful old trees and the autumn colours.

LPM Special Offer

