This is Windy Post Falls on Dartmoor in Devon, UK. On arrival there was a stunning white landscape. We had some gorgeous winter weather recently particularly the mornings. So I decided to venture out onto the 'Devonshire Outback' for a short frosty walk across Whitchurch Common from Merrivale car Park beneath Cox Tor. The dawn colours came much early than I expected so had to stride out across the moorland to get to Windy Cross in time to catch this beautiful scene. The mad rush to this popular location was well worth the effort arriving 30 minutes before sunrise. What an amazing place with the water flowing so well. I stood in the stream to capture the flow of the mini falls. Dartmoor ponies always seen to gather there and I enjoyed their presence while concentration on my camera settings and composition.

All that’s required to get this shot is one hopeful photographer, mother nature,time, Canon camera 5D mk3, Canon 16-35mm f4/L IS USM len, Lee Proglass 0.9 ND filter, Lee 105mm Landscape Circular Polariser and 15 seconds exposure.