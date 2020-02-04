Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Umpqua River Lighthouse is located at the Coast Guard station in Winchester Bay, Oregon. It is surrounded by a cyclone fence, so you don't have a lot of choice where to take the photo from. There are also some bright lights there that need to be worked around. The lighthouse is rather dumpy looking during the day, but is transformed at night into something mesmerizing. The lights show up better if there is a little bit of fog. I made three trips trying to catch it at the right time.