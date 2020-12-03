All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the middle of a huge Northwest winter, this scene somewhere off Highway 58 in central Oregon was just magical. This Winter wonderland is a playground for skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling, or in this case just marveling at the beauty of a fresh layer of deep snow on a quiet Winter morning. Having not brought my snowshoes on this trip, walking through this powder to get into a position for this scene was almost impossible. I honestly wasn't sure if I'd be able to hike back out!