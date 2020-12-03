User Icon
Willamette Pass, Oregon, USA by Gabriel Miller

Willamette Pass, Oregon, USA by Gabriel Miller
Picture Story

In the middle of a huge Northwest winter, this scene somewhere off Highway 58 in central Oregon was just magical. This Winter wonderland is a playground for skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling, or in this case just marveling at the beauty of a fresh layer of deep snow on a quiet Winter morning. Having not brought my snowshoes on this trip, walking through this powder to get into a position for this scene was almost impossible. I honestly wasn't sure if I'd be able to hike back out!

Leave A Reply

