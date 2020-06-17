User Icon
Wild Goose Island, Upper St Maries Lake, Glacier NP, USA by Ed Cannady

Wild Goose Island, Upper St Maries Lake, Glacier NP, USA by Ed Cannady
I weathered a severe thunderstorm at the Wild Goose Overlook in Glacier National Park in hopes the sun would drop below the clouds in the west. Because of the storm only a young photographer from Colorado named Matt and myself remained to capture the stunning light when the sun and clouds cooperated. Glacier National Park is the most beautiful park in the lower forty eight states and Wild Goose Overlook is one of my favorite locations in the park. Needless to say, I will continue to return there in hopes of striking more photographic gold.

