Wild Beach, Santa Barbara, CA, USA by Veronica Ortiz

Picture Story

I have always had a respect for the beaches in California. One night, on my way home, I just started noticing the colors in the sky and the clouds really lighting up. So, I pulled over, grabbed my camera and tri-pod and ran down to one of the wild beaches off the coast of California. I had noticed this stacking of rocks and how they had formed natural leading lines right into the sunset. It was almost a perfect sunset.

