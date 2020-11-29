Wild Beach, Santa Barbara, CA, USA by Veronica Ortiz

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have always had a respect for the beaches in California. One night, on my way home, I just started noticing the colors in the sky and the clouds really lighting up. So, I pulled over, grabbed my camera and tri-pod and ran down to one of the wild beaches off the coast of California. I had noticed this stacking of rocks and how they had formed natural leading lines right into the sunset. It was almost a perfect sunset.