Picture Story

I took this photo about 3 years ago at Cedar Bluff Reservoir located in Wilcox, Kansas. It was about a 5 hour drive for me, and I went out there to meet up with a few other photographers. We had chosen this location in hopes of photographing the milky way over the water, however the weather was not cooperating as it was overcast with on and off rain for the whole time we were there, so instead of photographing the night sky as we’d hoped, we photographed some interesting landscapes around the reservoir. There were several dead trees in the reservoir, and I liked the look of the trees reflecting in the water. I had a vision of creating an abstract photo with the trees reflecting in the water. I took and later edited it in Photoshop to make the image more abstract by blurring the tree branches and the reflections in the water. This image was not too difficult to capture and the overcast sky provided a nice even lighting situation. Even though we didn’t photograph the night sky as we had hoped to, there were still many interesting photo opportunities around this reservoir, and I would recommend visiting in early Spring.