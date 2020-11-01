Wide Angle Assignment Winner • Scott Eliot

Mt Rainier NP, Washington State, USA

An early August sunrise graces a wide-angle landscape view of Mt. Rainier as the Earth’s twilight shadow recedes over the horizon and reveals an alpine summer garden of Eden bursting with wildflowers in Mt. Rainier National Park.

The previous evening, Mt. Rainier National Park in Western Washington State had been enveloped in low clouds and fog from some atmospheric moisture hitting the hot summer air in the pacific northwest. I prefer and plan landscape photography outings based on incoming or exiting weather systems to assist in adding atmospheric interest in my compositions, but …

