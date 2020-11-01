User Icon
Wide Angle Assignment Winner • Scott Eliot

Wide Angle Assignment Winner • Scott Eliot
this month's assignment winner with this beautiful image
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Mt Rainier NP, Washington State, USA

An early August sunrise graces a wide-angle landscape view of Mt. Rainier as the Earth’s twilight shadow recedes over the horizon and reveals an alpine summer garden of Eden bursting with wildflowers in Mt. Rainier National Park.

The previous evening, Mt. Rainier National Park in Western Washington State had been enveloped in low clouds and fog from some atmospheric moisture hitting the hot summer air in the pacific northwest. I prefer and plan landscape photography outings based on incoming or exiting weather systems to assist in adding atmospheric interest in my compositions, but …

Scott Eliot, USA

I constantly strive to capture and share the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and to combine my passion for the outdoors with the art of photography. My goal is to capture the mystique of unique natural landscapes.

