White Sands, New Mexico, USA by Suzanne Mathia

White Sands, New Mexico, USA by Suzanne Mathia
This image was taken at White Sands National Park in southwest New Mexico. Shooting at White Sands is just like shooting in snow. This means that between 1 and 2 stops of plus exposure compensation is needed to avoid the sand coming out gray. I always recommend exposing the right (ETTR) for landscape photography to achieve the greatest detail and dynamic range. When daylight begins to fade, the shadows and lines in the dunes become more pronounced and the whole area takes on a mystical glow. The dunes reflect the colors of the sky and as earth’s shadow appears the sands take on a purple-pink hue. This image reminds me of Meringue

