White Sands, New Mexico, USA by Laura Zirino

Picture Story

I spent several days at White Sands National Park in late July, hoping to shoot monsoon storms. As usually happens, there were hardly any storms when I was there. On this particular morning it was overcast with low clouds, so there wasn't much color in the sunrise. I found this yucca and took a shot of it against the clouds, which were almost the same color as the white gypsum sands. It created an ethereal effect, where it was hard to tell where the horizon ended and the sky began. Someone suggested I call this "Almost Nothing", so that's what I went with.

