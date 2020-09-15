User Icon
You are at:»»»White Pocket, Vermillion Cliffs, Arizona, USA by Suzanne Mathia
Wide Angle Assignment

White Pocket, Vermillion Cliffs, Arizona, USA by Suzanne Mathia

By on 0 Comments

White Pocket, Vermillion Cliffs, Arizona, USA by Suzanne Mathia
Views: 1,180

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When I first got the opportunity to shoot with the Canon 11-24 lens I immediately headed out to White Pocket in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument. An area with preposterous landscapes and lines and shapes that are out of this world. It was hot out in the desert as usual and the midday skies were pretty clear. As the sun began to set the clouds rolled in and light was magic. Knowing this area like the back of my hand I headed to this formation to create some really wide angle images.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®