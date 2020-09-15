All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When I first got the opportunity to shoot with the Canon 11-24 lens I immediately headed out to White Pocket in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument. An area with preposterous landscapes and lines and shapes that are out of this world. It was hot out in the desert as usual and the midday skies were pretty clear. As the sun began to set the clouds rolled in and light was magic. Knowing this area like the back of my hand I headed to this formation to create some really wide angle images.