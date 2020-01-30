Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I had a trip to northern Arizona in September of 2015. One of the things that we wanted to do was to visit a remote area in the north central part of the state called White Pocket, which features very beautiful sandstone rock formations. The formations are often built in many layers and colors. The location is within the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument. However, White Pocket is well off of any regular roads, and is reachable only by four wheel drive over deep sand rutted tracks. Not wanting to get lost or stuck, we booked a tour to get there. The area covers many acres and we only had a couple of mid-day hours there, so the time and light were not ideal. As one would expect, the high sun gave a flat look to the rocks. We did enjoy the site very much, though.

In 2019 we were in the area again, but in April, and I wanted to go back to White Pocket with more time to explore, and covering as much golden hour conditions as I could. This time, I went on a much longer, overnight tour that gave me a lot more flexibility. The tour group camped near the parking area for the site. With more time and lots of light options, I was able to roam around the area much more extensively, finding lots more additional good subjects and the chance to choose the best sun angle and direction. This is one of my favorite shots, with curved sandstone layers that I hope you like too.