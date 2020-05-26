White Desert, Egypt by Bryan Pereira

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I spent 2 weeks in Egypt and 3 days camped in the white desert. It isn’t a very popular area as most tourists visit the pyramids and temples and also want the comforts of a hotel room and a real bathroom. The desert has numerous calcium rock deposits carved by the wind over millions of years. The rocks look stunning at all times and reflect the light of the sky at sunrise and sunset. I have lots of pictures of those scenes. This was taken late in the day when the last few rays caught the rocks and the sky was starting to darken.

I prefer simple more unique fine art landscapes then complex scenes. These although popular and beautiful, filled with depth and color, somehow all look alike to me now. I liked the sand ripples highlighted by the low light and the way they seamed to draw the viewer in. I picked a low viewpoint and the wide lens to emphasis the perspective.