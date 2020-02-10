Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had gone out to take a picture of the sun rising behind the famous Whitby Abbey but the morning turned in to one of those bright blue starts with no clouds to reflect the morning light. The other photographers who had gathered with the same idea all left but as I turned 180 degrees I saw the light on the far horizon was starting to catch. Unusually for my compositions I placed the lighthouse in the centre, taking care to ensure it wasn't breaking the horizon. I added my 10-stop Lee Big Stopper and a 3-stop soft ND grad and set a 100 second timer. Normally this coast on the north sea is subject to wind but on this occasion it was calm giving the capture a pleasing tranquility.