This was the day of a Super Moon and it seemed to line up perfectly. I stood in New Castle New Hampshire with about 20 other photographers, jockeying for space for my tripod, and as the moon rose, dozens of shutters could be heard clicking, and I took a sequence of photos until I thought the moon was just in the right spot. Unfortunately the sun was setting behind us and I wanted to make sure the lighthouse was still visible, but this was the result.