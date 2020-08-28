User Icon
Whakatane, New Zealand by Glenda Spackman

Whakatane, New Zealand by Glenda Spackman
Early each morning I walk to work along the Whakatane River bank and every morning the view always stops me in mhy tracks. The visual display put on by clouds, reflections and the water is constantly changing and always different. In this image I wanted to capture the movement of the clouds and the sense that the view is constantly reinventing itself. I also wanted to capture the beauty of the pastel colours. Sometimes my walk to work is the highlight of my day - I'm so thankful I can enjoy this beauty as part of my everyday life.

