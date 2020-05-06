User Icon
You are at:»»Western Wyoming, USA by Mary Henry
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Western Wyoming, USA by Mary Henry

By on 0 Comments

Western Wyoming, USA by Mary Henry
Views: 420


Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was late September, and I was exiting the east gate of Yellowstone National Park on a very stormy day. I was looking forward to staying in the Cody, WY area, and visiting the museums and art stores. But before any of that happened, another band of rain and sleet approached, and I noticed the dramatic details of the peaks to the west. Very subtle changes of gray, and the striking spectacle of the mountainside drew me to brave through the remaining rain shower and take as many photos as possible before the next storm approached. This was not my usual photographic pursuit - normally opting for the colorful and impressive landscape or wildlife opportunities. This vista was gripping and drew me in, so I'm glad I felt compelled to take a few shots of this stunning sight.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®