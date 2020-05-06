Western Wyoming, USA by Mary Henry

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was late September, and I was exiting the east gate of Yellowstone National Park on a very stormy day. I was looking forward to staying in the Cody, WY area, and visiting the museums and art stores. But before any of that happened, another band of rain and sleet approached, and I noticed the dramatic details of the peaks to the west. Very subtle changes of gray, and the striking spectacle of the mountainside drew me to brave through the remaining rain shower and take as many photos as possible before the next storm approached. This was not my usual photographic pursuit - normally opting for the colorful and impressive landscape or wildlife opportunities. This vista was gripping and drew me in, so I'm glad I felt compelled to take a few shots of this stunning sight.