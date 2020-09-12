All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The image was taken in January 2016 at the western shore of Sylt during an offshore storm at wind force 9. Interestingly, this condition made for an almost calm look to the sea, while we had to struggle against the storm. I just had put up my tripod and mounted the camera, when a strong gust of wind knocked it over. It was necessary to clean the equipment later on. In order to capture this scene, I took my backup camera and shot it handheld.