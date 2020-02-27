Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken during a round trip in northern Germany, exactly in Ostfriesland. The weather was stormy, rainy and uncomfortable during all those days. But I think, exactly this atmosphere gives this photo the special touch. I was very lucky that at that very moment this large flock of birds flew by in waves. This is still the proverbial dot on the i, it gives it this very special mood!