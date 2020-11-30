All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image in the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve in the heart of Wester Ross, in the Northwest Highlands of Scotland. Wester Ross is well known for its spectacular mountain scenery, especially the Torridon Hills which includes such peaks as Beinn Eighe (1,010m).

Established in 1951, Beinn Eighe is Great Britain's oldest national nature reserve. It stretches from the shores of Loch Maree up through ancient pinewoods with some birch, juniper and holly, to the grey quartzite screes of Beinn Eighe.

I was there on an overcast day so there no glorious mountain views to be had, but the conditions were ideal for capturing the stunning russets, reds, golds and yellows of a Highland autumn. I spent the morning wandering along the Woodland Trail, which explores the ancient pine forest that clings to the lower slopes of Beinn Eighe. I came across this little grouping of trees, which reminded me of the ballet dancer paintings by Degas. I positioned myself so that the three ‘dancing’ trees took ‘centre stage’, surrounded by an impressionistic backdrop of autumnal woodland colours. I used a polariser to remove the glare on the leaves, which accentuated the colours in the soft light.