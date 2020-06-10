All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Driving along to go to a location in the National Forest in West Virginia and came along a look over near the highway and all you see is this wonderful fog rolling off of the valley. It was a breath taking experience to see something like that early in the morning. Really set the mood for a beautiful day of hiking and capturing images. I will be going back at different times of the year to capture sunrises and possibly some astrophotography.

The biggest challenge in the image was the sun because it was right in front of you and I had to bracket the image to capture the details in the right way, so I could back and finish the image in post production.

I would recommend going to the spot throughout the year, early in the morning, late at night, even night sky photos there would be amazing because it is crystal clear and fear of distractions.

Getting there is as it is right off of the Highway 19 going to the Monogahela National Forest.