West Point is a cape located in the southwestern corner of Prince Edward Island, Canada. The West Point Lighthouse Inn, Museum and Restaurant was established in 1984. The only inn in Canada that is located in a functioning lighthouse.

I spended two days here in the lighthouse and so I had a lot of time to take photos of the beach and the lighthouse. That day it was windy, so the clouds moved quickly and I was able to capture this nicely through long exposure times.