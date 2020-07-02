User Icon
You are at:»»»West Coast Forest, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley
Forest Assignment

West Coast Forest, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

By on 0 Comments

West Coast Forest, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley
Views: 815

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

As I was driving through the rain on my way up to the west side of Mt. Washington I noticed how the lichen, hanging on the trees was, was enhanced by the moisture in the air. On my way back down the rain had lessened and the morning light on the lichen said take a photo. So, stop the car, get out the tripod and get setup. It took a walk around to fine the best composition. Using live view I selected this composition, adjusted the aperture and shutter speed and took this shot. I am pleased with the results.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®