Only 20 permits are issued per day to gain entry to the Wave. We were lucky enough to secure one the day before through the lottery system. With monsoon rains earlier in the week, a creek across the unpaved access road had flooded so getting to the trailhead would be difficult with our rental sedan so we were advised to hire a guide with a high clearance vehicle...and are we glad we did! The sun broke through after being overcast when we started the hike and lit the scene nicely. A dream location for any landscape photographer...so many angles and perspectives. I have so many great images from this day, it was hard to choose which to submit.