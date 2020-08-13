All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Frost and ice are getting more and more rare in our country. So when one Monday morning I woke up and saw a white world, trees covered in frost, I did not hesitate one second. I grabbed my camera and went to a nearby lake, the Purmer Ee, aiming at some nice landscape pictures. I was able to make some nice captures. But soon the sun gained strength and the ice was starting to melt, resulting in sparkling surfaces. I changed lenses and went for macro captures. This pictures is one of the results.